Illinois Tool Works Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.16 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $206.04 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

