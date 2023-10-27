Illinois Tool Works Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.16 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $206.04 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
