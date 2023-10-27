Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Innovis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,490 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 86,746 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Groupon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Groupon by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Groupon Price Performance
GRPN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $16.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Groupon Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
