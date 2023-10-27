Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Innovis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,490 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 86,746 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Groupon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Groupon by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.44. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRPN

Groupon Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.