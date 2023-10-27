Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $146,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $481.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

