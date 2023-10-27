Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $93,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $259.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.61. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

