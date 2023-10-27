iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $82.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.