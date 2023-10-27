iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,010,000 after purchasing an additional 213,836 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

