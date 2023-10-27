iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 83,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.54.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

