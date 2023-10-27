KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.57. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $22.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.96 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 122.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $458.24 on Friday. KLA has a one year low of $304.27 and a one year high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

