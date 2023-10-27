Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 181.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 304.0%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 5.5 %

KRO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.74 million. Analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

