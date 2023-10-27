Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 14th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 181.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 304.0%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.74 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $25,015.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

