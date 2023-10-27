Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 277,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 212,247 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $443.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 194,955 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

