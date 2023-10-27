Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 277,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 212,247 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.74 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace bought 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

