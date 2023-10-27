Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.60. 129,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 512,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

