Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $205.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $172.30 and a 12 month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Bank of America cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

