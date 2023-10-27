LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 34,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 348,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Equities analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

