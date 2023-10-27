LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.56. 34,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 348,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at about $11,355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $14,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $5,914,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $3,261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth about $3,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

