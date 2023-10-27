Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $8.56 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LAD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,069 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

