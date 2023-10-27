Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 91,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 274,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
