Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading 3.2% Higher

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 91,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 274,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,522,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,571 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 167.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 789,477 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 29.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 909,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 205,146 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 26.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 679,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 418,875 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

