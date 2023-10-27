Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,946,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

