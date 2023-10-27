Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,687 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $97,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,494,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,307,000 after purchasing an additional 306,605 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 4,593.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NYSE:JKS opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

