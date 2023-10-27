Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,717 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $130,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $226.69 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

