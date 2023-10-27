Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,292 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of Gartner worth $158,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $329.43 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.30 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.75.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.