Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,258 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $77,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %

VNT opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Barclays lifted their target price on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

