Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 3,258 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $77,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,994,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %

VNT opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 5.26%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

