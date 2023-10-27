Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 370,704 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,966,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,704 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.21% of Alteryx worth $134,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.