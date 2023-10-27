Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 9,150 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Booking worth $74,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,742.69 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,771.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,042.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,854.28. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,218.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

