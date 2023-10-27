Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,093 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $70,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.12 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

