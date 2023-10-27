Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $110,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

