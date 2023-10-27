Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $100.06 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Dollar General worth $100,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $3,385,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DG opened at $120.96 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average is $163.70.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.