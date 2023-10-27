Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $103.69 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,715,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $103,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.6 %

XRAY opened at $30.68 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

