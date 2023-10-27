Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $111.85 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $111,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $364.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $308.60 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

