Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $116.34 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711,065 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.50% of Neogen worth $116,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,359 shares of company stock worth $109,708 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $15.48 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

