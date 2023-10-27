Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $124.70 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $124,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after buying an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,010,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WPM opened at $42.77 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.