Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $127.05 Million Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 4.01% of iRhythm Technologies worth $127,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $73.15 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.