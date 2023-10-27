Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $141.99 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,383 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Analog Devices worth $141,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.79 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.