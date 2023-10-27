Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $147.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $147,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

