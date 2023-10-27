Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $88.60 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,572 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $88,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

