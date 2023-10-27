Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $88.60 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,572 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $88,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

