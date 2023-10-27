Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $97.17 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 428,387 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $97,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

