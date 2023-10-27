Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $149,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $567.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.61. The stock has a market cap of $539.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

