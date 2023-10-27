Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 2.61% of Tenable worth $127,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 15.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,072 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Tenable by 30.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 192,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.