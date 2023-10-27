Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 217,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $124,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $166.18 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.41 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

