Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98,923 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.89% of Amedisys worth $86,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Amedisys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 2,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

AMED opened at $91.15 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,302.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

