Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,515 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $125,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $187.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

