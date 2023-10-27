Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 127,349 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,349 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $91,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after acquiring an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock opened at $479.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

