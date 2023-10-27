Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 163,655 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.80% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $122,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $6,038,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $70.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

