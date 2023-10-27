Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 9,150 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $74,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,742.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,042.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2,854.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,771.32 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,218.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.