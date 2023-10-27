Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.93% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $125,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM opened at $29.65 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

