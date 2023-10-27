Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.34% of Commvault Systems worth $138,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,077,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $91,954.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 87,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

